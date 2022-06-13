The Queen is all smiles in gown and Order of the Garter sash in new photo with Prince Charles and Camilla The 96-year-old appeared at Windsor Castle

The Queen was all smiles as she posed for a picture alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Monday to mark the Order of the Garter service.

Dressed in an opulent silvery-white gown, the 96-year-old monarch put on a regal display. She wore a matching silver handbag, silver heels, a blue Garter sash, her Garter star badge, and her Bow Brooch. The Queen was also seen with her walking stick amid recent concerns for her mobility.

Charles and Camilla flanked the Queen on either side with both opting to wear their splendid velvet Garter robes.

The joyous photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George's Chapel. In light of the Queen's ongoing mobility issues, the 96-year-old did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire Castle.

The Queen wore a shimmery white gown

Despite this, she did end up attending a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

Her Majesty's appearance is the first time the Queen has been pictured since her lavish four-day long Platinum Jubilee celebrations which took place last week.

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

Having stepped away from public life in 2019, the Queen's third child made a private appearance in his role as a Garter Knight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance

Camilla was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter back in December.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III in 1348. The Order includes the Queen, who is sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

