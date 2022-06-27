The Queen travels to Scotland after uncertainty around her plans Her Majesty is in Edinburgh for Holyrood Week

The Queen has travelled to Scotland for Holyrood Week where she has been joined by members of her family including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Buckingham Palace previously said Her Majesty, who experiences ongoing mobility issues, would not take a decision on whether to travel to Edinburgh until nearer the time. But on Monday, it was announced that she would be taking part in the Ceremony of the Keys with the Earl and Countess.

The ancient ceremony takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Scotland, as part of Holyrood Week – also known as Royal Week – each summer.

As part of the tradition, the monarch is symbolically handed the keys of the city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

Other royals will take part in engagements between Monday and Friday for Holyrood Week. On Tuesday, Princess Anne will conduct an investiture on behalf of the Queen at Holyroodhouse.

The Queen at last year's Ceremony of the Keys

On Wednesday, the garden party at Holyroodhouse will take place hosted by Charles, Anne, Edward and Sophie. Guests invited are those who have made positive contributions to communities across Scotland.

On Friday, Charles will attend a Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the palace. He and Anne will also attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral.

Edward will also host a celebration in the gardens at Holyroodhouse for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland on Friday.

At 2021's event, she was joined by Prince William

Scotland holds a special place in the Queen's heart. The monarch, 96, usually travels to her private estate, Balmoral, in July and stays there for an extended summer break until October. She was most recently in Scotland at the end of May where she spent a few days resting and relaxing at Balmoral ahead of her busy Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that the Queen is "happiest" at her rural Scottish estate. "I think Granny is the most happy there," Eugenie said in documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. "I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time."

