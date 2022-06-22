Royal fans notice new detail about the Queen in new pictures – see their reaction The monarch was pictured alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury

The Queen was pictured on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two weeks and fans were quick to spot something different about Her Majesty – her new hairstyle!

MORE: The Queen's aide shares 'stress' of cutting the monarch's hair in lockdown

The monarch was awarded the Canterbury Cross, with the Archbishop of Canterbury presenting it to her personally at her Windsor Castle home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles overcome with emotion whilst watching flypast with the Queen

In pictures shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, the 96-year-old monarch looked elegant in a stunning floral dress that was decorated with pink roses – but it was her silver locks, which were trimmed back around the sides and back that got all the attention.

READ: The Queen shows off new look as she receives special honour

RELATED: The Queen's generous 40th birthday present to Prince William revealed – and it involves Duchess Kate too

"Ohh… she's had a hairy," one noted, whilst a second wrote: "She changed her hair, so sweet."

Fans were quick to notice Her Majesty's new hairstyle

A third remarked: "Did Her Majesty get a haircut?" whilst a fourth added: "Oh I can see her new hairstyle, it's shorter than usual."

The Queen's new look could be down to Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, Angela Kelly, who recently revealed she was in charge of cutting her hair during lockdown.

The Liverpool-born grandmother-of-four took on the crucial task after volunteering to become part of "HMS Bubble" – the dedicated team of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

The Queen was awarded the Canterbury Cross

As the monarch switched to virtual engagements and gave key addresses to the nation, it was Angela who prepared her for the cameras.

She said: "From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly's Salon."

She said that at first, "The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."

But she added: "As I grew in confidence I'm sure The Queen thought I was a professional and started shouting at me, 'Don't do that, do it this way. That's right, you've got it, don't change it.' I was thinking, goodness me, I need a gin and tonic.

"So while The Queen was under the dryer I said to her, 'I'm off for a stiff drink because this is so stressful, getting it just right for you.'"

In a new chapter to update her book The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was published in HELLO! magazine back in April, Angela explained: "After a much-needed rest I returned to the dressing room to comb out The Queen's hair ready to style. I must have used a whole can of hairspray to make sure it lasted the week."