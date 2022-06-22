How the Queen's plans for family trip might not happen The monarch is hoping to travel to Scotland with members of her family

The Queen is hoping to visit Scotland with other members of the royal family next week for the Ceremony of the Keys, also known as Royals Week, which will take place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

However, due to her ongoing mobility issues, a decision on whether she can travel will be taken nearer the time. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Her Majesty hopes to be able to attend. Travelling up to Scotland will be Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and they will all be hosting special events throughout the week.

On Tuesday, Anne will host an investiture meeting on behalf of her mother in the grounds of the Scottish palace.

Wednesday will see the royals host a garden party at the palace where guests will be recognised for their positive contributions across Scotland.

On Thursday, Charles will attend a Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade before he and his sister attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral.

The Queen usually attends the Ceremony of the Keys

Finally on Friday, Edward and Sophie will host a Gold Award Celebration for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland.

During the week, Her Majesty is often symbolically presented with the keys to the city by the Lord Provost before handing them back. It has not been confirmed whether another royal will carry out the engagement on her behalf.

The Queen has a close affinity with Scotland, and often spends her summers in Balmoral, her Scottish estate, arriving in mid-July and leaving in September or October.

Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the 96-year-old monarch travelled to the private estate.

Her Majetsy is hoping to travel up for the event

Located in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire and with 50,000 acres to explore, there's always plenty for the royals to do at Balmoral. As well as enjoying walks, the monarch and her family have been known to enjoy picnics, barbecues, fishing, horse riding and cycling on the estate.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that the Queen is "happiest" at her rural Scottish estate. "I think Granny is the most happy there," Eugenie said in documentary, Our Queen At Ninety.

"I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there's always dogs—and people coming in and out all the time."

