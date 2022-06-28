The Queen: Royal fans all say same thing about her appearance in Scotland The 96-year-old monarch is in Edinburgh for Holyrood Week

The Queen had made her first public outing since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The monarch, 96, travelled to Scotland to attend a number of royal events as part of her annual trip for Holyrood Week.

WATCH: Prince Louis sings God save the Queen

And her appearance has sparked a big reaction amongst royal watchers.

Buckingham Palace previously said Her Majesty, who experiences ongoing mobility issues, would not take a decision on whether to travel to Edinburgh until nearer the time.

However, in new footage she can be seen alighting from the royal train without any assistance.

The Queen looked radiant for her appearance in Edinburgh

A royal assistant is visibly ready to help the Queen down the train's steps and onto the platform. But she is able to descend without any aid and can be seen smiling and waving to onlookers at Edinburgh.

She then walks up the platform, only lightly using her walking stick.

On Monday, the monarch was again in excellent spirits as she took part in the Ceremony of the Keys with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

She was joined by the Wessexes for the Ceremony of the Keys

Beaming as she took part in the proceedings - which took place of the forecourt of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Scotland – the royal was on good form as she watched the ceremony.

Fans have been quick to comment on both her mobility, and her radiant appearance.

"What an amazing smile, Your Majesty," one wrote on Twitter, while a second remarked: "Happy and glorious in Scotland."

The monarch was clearly in good spirits

"Doesn't our Queen look marvellous?!" a third exclaimed, and a fourth shared: "Wonderful for the Queen to be in Edinburgh today looking as regal as ever. Well done, Your Majesty. Long may you reign over us."

Monday's traditional ceremony saw the monarch symbolically handed the keys of the city by the Lord Provost. Tradition dictates that she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

Her joy was apparent as she took part in the historic ceremony

It isn't the only public engagement the Queen is undertaking in Scotland for Holyrood Week. On Tuesday, she is confirmed to attend an armed forces ceremony in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The event will see members of the armed forces parade as part of the presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and pay tribute to her role as head of the UK armed forces.

