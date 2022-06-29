The Queen’s garden is paradise for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - look The Sandringham Woodland Play Area is a mecca for kids

Considering the adventurous hobbies of their parents The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, we have no doubt that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love to play outdoors. It turns out that one of the Queen's many gardens is a paradise for children, and we’re sure her great-grandchildren love to take advantage of the incredible space.

The Sandringham Woodland Play Area, situated at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, features treetop walkways, zip wires, slides, swings and sandpits. The adventure park opened in April 2021 and was designed with The Duchess of Cambridge's ethos in mind – which is to encourage young children to immerse themselves in nature.

WATCH: The Queen welcomes adorable additions to Norfolk home

New images of the incredible space were shared via the Sandringham Estate Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Sandringham Woodland Play Area is inspired by iconic structures around the Estate, with water & sand play, treetop walkways, zip lines to zoom along and more, for a range of ages."

"It’s the perfect spot to connect with nature, encourage big imaginations and improve physical and mental well-being. Open daily, all year. Tickets are not needed to visit the Play Area, parking charges to the Royal Parkland apply."

The adventure park boasts multiple incredible features

Fans online shared their rave reviews about the park – which we can picture Will and Kate’s children having an absolute blast in. "It’s incredible!" one said, while another added: "One of our favourite places to visit! Will be back again next week,"& with a red love heart emoji. "Wow amazing park," a third penned, as another commented: "My favourite place."

The park is situated in Norfolk

Creating Adventurous Spaces Ltd was commissioned to curate the space and described the tower as "a ground-breaking new play feature fit for the Sandringham Estate."

Sandringham Woodland Play Area encourages kids to enjoy nature

The park on the Queen's estate has an eight-metre tall Appleton water tower, based on a Victorian building which was installed in 1877 to improve the quality of water to Sandringham House.

