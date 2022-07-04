Kate Middleton reveals Prince George's surprising job in school holidays The future king gets his hands dirty!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon have their three children home for the school summer holidays.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte break up from their school Thomas' in London's Battersea on 8 July, while four-year-old Prince Louis' nursery school Willcocks finishes for the summer on 6 July - so it's just a matter of days until the royal siblings are on their two-month break.

After a busy time celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, William and Kate are no doubt looking forward to a relaxing time with their children.

It's likely they will all head to their Norfolk home – Anmer Hall – with Prince William previously telling Apple Time to Walk, "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

The Cambridge children will soon be on their summer holidays

And it's at Anmer Hall that Prince George takes on a surprising chore.

During their visit to a local goat farm in Wales back in March, Kate revealed how eight-year-old George helps out around the estate.

The children are hands-on when it comes to helping out at Anmer Hall

As Prince William asked farm owners Gary and Jess Yeomans about a robot silage sweeper which was being kept in one of their barns, Gary explained that they used it to move feed, which prompted Kate to reveal, "That was George's job at half term -moving feed."

Prince William previously spoke about getting their three children involved in farming around their country home. Speaking to elementary school teacher Rhian Roberts - whose family runs a dairy farm - in 2020, William said the Cambridge kids helped deliver lambs during their time off from school.

Kate spoke about George's job during a visit to a farm

"We've been lambing with the children this week," William said. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

This summer will also see the Cambridges move into their new home - Adelaide Cottage. The Grade II-listed home is owned by the Queen and is a "grace-and-favour" home which she can choose to offer up to anyone she likes.

The couple are set to move into Adelaide Cottage this summer

Adelaide Cottage - a four-bedroom property - is located on the 655-acre Windsor estate which means the family will be much closer to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The royals will also be much closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's mansion, Royal Lodge.

