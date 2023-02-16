Prince William and Kate Middleton's special treat for Prince George and Princess Charlotte revealed The Princess and Princess of Wales had a treat for their eldest children

Prince William and Princess Kate are currently enjoying the school break with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and during the break they had a treat for their eldest two.

The Sun reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales undertook a low-key visit to Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, alongside George and Charlotte in order to watch filming for the next season of Amazon Prime series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. They were also able to meet some of the cast for the hit-show.

In 2014, Martin Freeman, who starred in The Hobbit films, revealed that the Prince of Wales was a huge fan of the movies and the J.R.R. Tolkien book series that inspired them.

At the Olivier Awards, he shared: "He was a nice guy. He is the biggest royal fan. We have fans everywhere it is a very beloved book. William wanted to be there at premiere as Kate was in hospital at the time so he obviously wanted to be there."

Martin added: "He knew all the facts about Middle Earth and I think I kept him talking too long."

The Prince is a fan of the series

William and Kate have another exciting outing to look forward to as the week draws to a close, as the pair are due to attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

William and Kate will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

The Prince has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and Kate first joined him at the star-studded bash in 2017.

The couple were unable to attend the ceremony last year due to "diary constraints" but William made a virtual appearance in a special video message.

