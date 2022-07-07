Kate Middleton 'just like any other mum' as she takes Prince George and Prince Louis to local trampoline park The Duchess of Cambridge "really blends in"

The Duchess of Cambridge is always on the lookout for fun places to take her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and it sounds like she's a regular at a local trampolining park in south-west London.

A source told HELLO! that the royal acts just like all the other parents at the children's activity centre, saying: "Kate takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly and really blends in as any other mum.

"She went a couple of Saturdays ago with George and Louis and took her shoes off like everyone else, and was walking around the edge of the trampolines following her sons. It was a very down-to-earth mum moment, very sweet."

There are a wealth of activities on offer for George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, in the capital. Kate has been spotted taking her children for days out at the Natural History Museum, admitting in 2017 that they love their visits there.

"Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature," she said during an official engagement. "And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here – and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you."

The royals have also been spotted cycling and walking in Hyde Park, which is on the doorstep of their London home, Kensington Palace.

And from a young age, the Cambridge children have been having tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club, which charges around £1,400 per year for membership.

In 2019, an insider told HELLO!: "Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. "There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there."

