The Wimbledon rule that Prince George and other royal children don't have to follow

The future King enjoyed his first outing to Wimbledon in 2022

While it's rare to see young children sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, Prince George was treated to the exciting experience last summer when he attended the south London tennis tournament with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the very first time.

George, who was eight at the time, enjoyed the fun of Centre Court as he watched the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, seated in between his mum and dad, Kate and William.

© Ryan Pierse Prince George covered his face at one point in the nail-biting match

The young Prince seemed to be having a great time, as he was pictured waving to the crowd and getting so into the hard-fought match that he even covered his eyes with his hands at one point!

George's presence in the Royal Box was a rare sight, however, as usually children are not invited to sit there. In fact, only royal children are allowed to do so.

Unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to sit in the Royal Box under any circumstances – a rule that has reportedly ruffled feathers in the past.

Back in 1999, it was reported that the Duchess of Kent, a keen tennis fan herself, was upset after she asked the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club if she could invite a young guest to sit with her at Wimbledon.

The 12-year-old boy was the son of the Duchess' late friend, and she hoped to offer him some royal hospitality as a heartfelt gesture.

© Karwai Tang George was seated next to his mum Kate



However, while seats outside the royal box were offered to the pair, her request was turned down in order to uphold the traditions of the world-famous tennis tournament.

A statement released by then-club chairman John Curry at the time apologised to the Duchess but stood firm on Wimbledon's rules.

It read: "I regret any unintentional hurt this may have caused to her Royal Highness. Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis."

© David Gray Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton attend Wimbledon in 2019

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday 3 July this year and part of the allure of The Championships is being able to spot a flurry of famous faces in the coveted Royal Box.

Over the years, the exclusive dark green box has played host to a plethora of A-listers and VIPs including the likes of Bradley Cooper, Meghan Markle, power couple David and Victoria Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth.

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Princess Kate and Roger Federer highlighted the role of Ball Boys and Girls

Prince William and Princess Kate are also regulars at the sporting event, Kate attending in her role as patron of the AELTC, a patronage she inherited from the late Queen.

Since taking on the patronage, lifelong tennis fan Kate has been incredibly hands-on in her role. Last month, she joined forces with legendary tennis player and eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to celebrate Wimbledon's Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs).