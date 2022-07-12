Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo enjoy rare double date with Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were joined by Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mikey Hess for a rare double date in London on Monday night.

Clearly dressed to impress, the foursome appeared to be in great spirits as they headed to Oswald's, an exclusive member's club in Mayfair.

Princess Beatrice, 33, looked stylish in a black crochet lace number by Zimmerman. The little black dress featured a deep V-shaped neckline, a blend lace trim across the waist and trendy scalloped sleeves.

Keeping her makeup natural, the royal added a statement headband, complete with jewels, and flat leather pumps. Her husband Edoardo, 38, looked handsome in dark blue trousers and a matching jacket, which he teamed with brown suede loafers.

The couple seen out on Monday night

Fashion designer Misha, 37, opted for a deep red and white striped maxi and black open-toe flat sandals and a coordinating leather crossbody.

The blonde beauty, who is rumoured to have set up Prince Harry and Meghan on a blind date, tends to live in New York City, so is no doubt holidaying in the UK.

They were joined by Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess

Both Misha and Mikey, who have been married since September 2019, are parents to two children. They had their first child, Leo, in March 2020, and over a year later, they confirmed the arrival of their daughter Marina.

Their nuptials were attended by the likes of Meghan and Harry as well as Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie. Meghan's friendship with Misha goes back years, meeting through a mutual friend in Miami and quickly became close.

Meghan and Misha initially bonded over charity work. "We really bonded over that to begin with - and we both love dogs, too. We have been very close ever since," Misha once said. "I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world."

