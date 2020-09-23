We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Official souvenirs marking Princess Beatrice's royal nuptials have gone on sale and royal fans are in for a treat!

The souvenirs, which have gone on sale at the Royal Collection Trust's shop ahead of an exhibition of the bride's vintage wedding dress, show Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's initials painted on them.

Edoardo's painted monogram features a sweet tribute to his wife in the form of a bee – a play on Beatrice's family nickname.

Edoardo does not have a royal monogram of his own as the Queen did not bestow an earldom on him following his marriage to Princess Beatrice in July.

Beatrice's monogram does include a coronet above it, but she has been known to use a bee symbol with the crown emblem above it, on her own personal stationery.

Beatrice and Edoardo's future children are unlikely to inherit royal titles. This because in the UK, titles pass down through the male line, and therefore, if the father does not have a title, neither will the child – regardless of whether their mother is a princess.

The couple's children, however, will inherit a title – just not a royal one. Upon her marriage to Edoardo, Beatrice became an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told Mail Online prior to the wedding: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

The royal souvenirs are also decorated with a floral bouquet of pink roses, peonies, lemon blossom and thistles, secured with the white York rose.

Beatrice views her wedding dress ahead of its public display

The pink roses were blooms featured in the princess’ bridal bouquet, designed by Patrice Van Helden Oakes, while the thistle symbolises the couple’s love for Balmoral - the Queen’s Scottish home.

As well as a tankard, royal fans can also buy a china pillbox, shortbread biscuits, strawberry truffles and a tea towel from the commemorative royal wedding collection.

Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding dress is also due to go on public display at Windsor Castle from Thursday 24 September. The Queen's 1960s Norman Hartnell gown was altered for her granddaughter for her nuptials at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The official commemorative range of chinaware and souvenir items is available from Royal Collection Trust shops and online at rct.uk/shop.

