Princess Beatrice returns to social media after four-month silence

Princess Beatrice made a return to her Twitter page on Thursday after a four-month break - much to the delight of her followers!

To mark World Book Day, the royal shared a few words on her love for books and how she handles reading with dyslexia.

In the lengthy post, the 32-year-old - who tied the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July - also touched on the joys of storytelling as a stepmother and her involvement in Oscar's Books Prize.

Oscars Book Prize counts Princess Beatrice as patron of the prize which is also supported by Amazon and National Literacy Trust.

Edoardo has a four-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

"Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own Homes," she wrote. "It is amazing how in-between video calls and working through technology we have had more time in the day to enjoy reading and its shown how important is has been to step away from the screen and jump into worlds unknown through the help of books."

Like thousands of parents across the UK, Princess Beatrice was faced with the pressures of homeschooling. "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime," she explained.

Oscars Book Prize counts Princess Beatrice as patron of the prize

"Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscars Book Prize 2020. The winning book Tad by Benji Davis is a remarkable a story of resilience told through the adventures of Tad the little tadpole who was one of the smallest but one of the bravest in the pond."

She added: "My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour. If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite.

"We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times. For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey."

From what she has taken from lockdown, Beatrice explained: "As you might already know I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life.

"I have found when things are a little uncertain, or if I am worried or scared of what the future might have in store, stepping in the worlds describes on the pages of literature has given me a sense of reassurance. It reminds me that challenges and quests have been dared throughout the ages and lessons learnt along the way make us stronger and more resilient."

For more information visit www.amazon.co.uk/OBP, the shortlist for the prize will be announced on 12 April.

