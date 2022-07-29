The Queen is opening a pub on her Sandringham Estate – and she's hiring Her Majesty enjoys a tipple

Ever considered running your own pub? The Queen is reportedly on the lookout for a landlord to take the helm of a new pub opening up on her Sandringham Estate.

The pub in question is an Edwardian former social club originally built in the 1800s as part of the Norfolk Estate. Following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, estate agent Landles are now listing the property with a new lease.

According to the estate agent, the listing is: "A rare opportunity for the right operator to develop a new DESTINATION public house with restaurant and letting room potential - in an Edwardian former club premises full of character and occupying an elevated position with Westerly aspects.

"Available To Let on a New Lease – terms by negotiation Applicants will need to provide a resumé of industry experience, financial references, business plan AND a plan for community engagement and consultation."

Prince Charles has managed the Sandringham estate since 2017

Located on Her Majesty's 600-acre estate, the novel proposal will no doubt spark excitement among the royal family. Indeed, as the royals join the Queen in Norfolk to celebrate Christmas, the new pub will no doubt serve as the ultimate royal watering hole.

And with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge owning their very own property on Her Majesty's impressive Sandringham Estate, who knows how many royal regulars there will be?

The royals descend upon Sandringham during the festive period

The monarch usually remains at her country bolthole until early February when she marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death and her own ascension to the throne.

Sandringham House was bought by Queen Victoria in 1862 for the Prince of Wales, who found the property too small and had a larger building commissioned.

The Grade II-listed building is Jacobethan in style, and has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room where the royals can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

Prince Charles took over management of the Sandringham Estate in 2017 and has implemented sustainable processes into its farm and gardens in a bid to turn the estate fully organic in the coming years.

