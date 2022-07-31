The Queen interrupts Balmoral summer break with special message to Lionesses The monarch is currently in Scotland

The Queen shared a special message with England's Lionesses after the Euros final against Germany on Sunday.

The monarch interrupted her summer break in Balmoral to pay tribute to the football team, who beat Germany 2-1, winning their first major women's tournament.

Addressing the players in a statement, she said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

She continued: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," before concluding the letter with the signature: "ELIZABETH R".

The message of support comes just a day after the Changing the Guard took place to the tune of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Queen's team shared a heartwarming video of the military band standing outside Buckingham Palace playing the iconic 1969 song. The caption read: "There was some special music at today's Changing the Guard #Lionesses @ArmyinLondon @England @Lionesses."

The monarch is currently enjoying a summer break at Balmoral, where she arrived earlier this month. She usually travels to the Scottish residence in July and stays at Craigowan Lodge initially, which is located a mile from the main Balmoral Castle.

The Queen is currently enjoying her summer break in Balmoral

She then traditionally moves from Craigowan Lodge to Balmoral after the castle closes to the public on 2 August and will stay in Scotland until September or October before resuming her royal duties.

While the Queen wasn't in attendance for the big match, her grandson Prince William was seen cheering on the football team from the sidelines at Wembley.

William, along with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, wished the lionesses good luck ahead of the match on Sunday.

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

Prince William and Princess Charlotte addressed the team before the big match

Addressing the team in a video posted to Twitter, the Duke said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

The seven-year-old, who was sitting close to her father, added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

