The Queen leaves fans confused over thoughtful tribute to Lionesses ahead of Euros final

The Queen had royal fans confused after she announced the Changing the Guard took place to a special song for England's Lionesses ahead of the Euros final against Germany on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen's team shared a sweet video of the military band standing outside Buckingham Palace playing Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond. Captioning the post was the message: "There was some special music at today's Changing the Guard #Lionesses @ArmyinLondon @England @Lionesses."

Whilst most fans flocked to share their delight at the fabulous rendition, others were confused as to why that was the song of choice.

One fan replied: "Can you share why Sweet Caroline is so significant? Thanks!"

The performance was incredible

Another wrote: "Don't get me wrong it's a great American song, which has worked well into England football matches but it's not three lions, which is an England football song…"

Other fans were elated to hear the song with one writing: "Now that is epic - what a wonderful way to start off the day." A second penned: "Well done. Fantastic support. Go Lionesses."

A third wrote: "That is just beautiful. Come on England." A fourth added: "Absolutely brilliant they have worked so hard to put women's football on the map well done for acknowledging this…@lionesses."

Prince William met the Lionesses at St George's Park

Others were keen to know if Princess Charlotte would be able to watch the epic match, with one fan writing: "Hope little Charlotte can go watch the girls live too." A second added: "I hope Charlotte gets to watch the final too!" with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Whilst no official reason for the track has been confirmed, Sweet Caroline is often played at England's football matches and also became an incredibly memorable song from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations last month.

The palace has already confirmed that Prince William will be at Wembley cheering on England for the big match, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Duchess Kate and Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will be in attendance.

On Sunday morning Kate will be in Plymouth competing in a friendly race with SailGP's GB team in a 'Commonwealth Race' against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

