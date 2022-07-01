Princess Eugenie spends special week in Portugal ahead of move The royal will be moving to the European nation

Princess Eugenie will soon be moving to Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank, but ahead of their move, she headed to the European nation for an important cause.

The royal is a keen environmentalist and she headed to the country as part of the United Nations Ocean Conference which aims to propel science-based innovative solutions to help protect our oceans. Eugenie shared several photos from the conference, which ends on Friday as she attended talk from close friends and even contributed her own ideas to the major environmental project.

In one snap, she shared a photo of the hall, posting: "An honour to be part of the second UN Ocean Conference," before tagging the United Nations.

She also shared a snap of a talk she attended, writing: "I went to see my friends @projecteveryone, @theglobalgoals and @minderoofoundation at their round table #bluetodo."

And sharing her ideas for how better to protect the oceans, she shared a photo of a post-it note that she wrote on and attached to a mood-board that was collecting responses.

"To inspire action and change for the ocean," her note read.

Eugenie was attending an important conference

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Eugenie and her husband would be moving to Portugal, as they split their time between the country and the UK.

The family, who are parents to one-year-old August, will be moving temporarily to the luxury resort, which is south of the country's capital, Lisbon.

HELLO! understands the pair will be splitting their time between Portugal and the UK for Jack's job. Jack works in bar management, and he has reportedly gotten a job at the luxury resort.

His reported role is in the sales, marketing and promotion side of the resort. Eugenie will still keep her current role, working at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, albeit on a hybrid basis.

The royal shared her ideas

The royal pair have lived at Frogmore in Windsor since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom, with a friend saying how Harry had suggested his cousin live in the property.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," the friend previously told HELLO!.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

