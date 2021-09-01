Prince Harry's 'conversations with Prince William during UK trip' revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Relations between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been strained for the past couple of years, but according to a source in an updated royal biography, Prince Harry's two visits to the UK have "broken the ice".

It has been claimed in the new epilogue for Finding Freedom that Harry booked a one-way ticket to the UK when he returned for his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

Cameras picked up the first face-to-face conversation between Harry and William following the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and the brothers were pictured walking together.

WATCH: William and Harry walk together after Prince Philip's funeral

The book claims "at least two further conversations took place between the brothers during Harry's eight-day trip, according to sources".

William and Harry were also reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace gardens on 1 July, to mark what would have been the royal's 60th birthday.

Finding Freedom claims that Harry chatted with his father Prince Charles at a small outdoor gathering at Windsor Castle after Prince Philip's funeral.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry admitted things were strained between them, saying there is "a lot to work through" with Charles.

William and Harry walked in Prince Philip's funeral procession

The Duke of Sussex was also able to reunite with his great-grandmother, the Queen, during his time in the UK.

"To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn't seen the Queen for, was very special," a source told the book's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

When Finding Freedom was published last August, a spokesperson for the couple said at the time: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

