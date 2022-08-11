11 young royals who are destined to be kings or queens one day From Prince George to Princess Leonor...

They may only be children and teenagers right now, but these royal children will eventually become the King or Queen of their country one day.

From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son, Prince George, to the only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle of Sweden, discover which other princes and princesses will inherit the crown someday. The future of the royal families around the globe will be in their hands.

Prince George, nine

Prince George is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The nine-year-old British royal is the third-in-line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father, Prince William.

He was born at 4.24 pm on 22 July 2013. The young royal was then christened on 23 October 2013 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the service was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince George is also an older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Estelle of Sweden, ten

This young Princess is the elder child and only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland. She is the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, and is second-in-line to the Swedish throne. Princess Estelle has a brother, Prince Oscar of Sweden, who is six.

Prince Charles of Luxembourg, two

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg became first-time parents in 2020, with the birth of their son Prince Charles Jean Phillipe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The tot was born at 5.13am on Sunday 10 May 2020 at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

The royal court released the first photos of the family's newest addition when mother and baby left the maternity ward three days after Charles' birth. He is second-in-line to the throne after his father and will one day become king. Prince Guillaume's younger brother, Prince Felix, is now third-in-line to the throne, followed by his seven-year-old daughter, Princess Amalia.

Princess Catharina-Amalia of Netherlands, 18

This royal is the apparent heir to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, consisting of the countries of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. She became heir when her father ascended the throne on 30 April 2013.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, seven

Prince Jacques, is the future heir to the Monegasque throne. He is the son of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene and the twin brother of Princess Gabriella, who is second-in-line to the throne. Jacques is younger than his sister Gabriella by two minutes.

Princess Leonor of Spain, 16

This royal is the heir to the throne of Spain as the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. If Leonor ascends the throne, she will be Spain's first queen regnant since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

The Dragon Prince, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, six

He is the first child and heir of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife, Jetsun Pema. Since his birth in February 2016, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel has made many public appearances with his parents, all in which have led to adorable photo opportunities. He's pictured here with his baby brother Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, who was born in March 2020.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 18

She is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is second in line to succeed her grandfather King Harald V. A member of the House of Glücksburg, the royal is expected to become the country's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret.

Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco, 19

Prince Moulay Hassan will eventually become King of Morocco. He is the eldest child of King Mohammed VI of Morocco and his wife Princess Lalla Salma. He has a younger sister, Princess Lalla Khadija.

Prince Christian of Denmark, 16

The teenager is the eldest child of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Prince Christian was born on 15 October 2005 in Copenhagen and is the older brother of Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. As a grandson of Queen Margrethe II, he is second-in-line to the Danish throne after his father.

Crown Princess Elisabeth, 21

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant is the heir to the Belgian throne. The eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, she acquired her position after her grandfather King Albert II abdicated in favour of her father on 21 July 2013.

