Royals who are expecting babies in 2023

Royal baby news is always exciting and there are four expected arrivals in 2023!

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, was the latest royal to share her happy news earlier this week, posting an adorable announcement on Instagram. Take a look back at some of the cutest royal baby momets in the video below.

As we wait for news of impending arrivals in the coming months, here's everything you need to know about the royals who are set to welcome babies this year.

Princess Eugenie

The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are set to welcome their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Their eldest child, August Brooksbank, turns two on 9 February.

The palace added in a statement: "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie and Jack are adding to their family

Eugenie also took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the sweet shot.

The tot will be 13th in line to the throne when he or she is born this summer and will be known as Miss or Master.

Eugenie and long-term boyfriend Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

Stéphanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg

Princess Stephanie and her husband, Prince Guillaume, are also expecting their second child in the coming months.

The Grand Ducal-Family of Luxembourg announced their happy news in September 2022, as it shared a new autumnal portrait of the couple. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their second child."

Guillaume and Stephanie are already parents to Prince Charles

Stephanie and Guillaume are already parents to Prince Charles, who turns three in May. He is second in the line of succession to the Luxembourg throne.

The Hereditary Grand Duke and Grand Duchess celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary in October 2022.

Marie Ducruet

Louis Ducruet, who is Princess Stephanie of Monaco's eldest child, is expecting a baby girl with wife, Marie, this year.

The couple were married in Monaco in July 2019 and announced their happy news on Instagram in November, sharing a sweet snap with their dog wearing a bib that read: "Soon To Be A Big Brother."

Louis and Marie shared their pregnancy announcement on Instagram

Louis is an advisor for international projects at Nottingham FC, while Marie has a career as an event coordinator in luxury hospitality.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter, Charlotte, is reportedly expecting her third child, according to Voici magazine.

Charlotte pictured at Paris Fashion Week

Charlotte, 36, who is a model, equestrian and a humanitarian, has an nine-year-old son, Raphaël, with her ex-boyfriend and stand-up comedian, Gad Elmaleh. She also has a four-year-old son, Balthazar, with her husband, Dimitri Rassam.

