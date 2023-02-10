Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia shares heartbreaking admission on royal tour Princess Catharia-Amalia completed her first official royal tour with her parents

Princess Catharina-Amalia admitted she's "still having a hard time" after being forced to leave her university accommodation last year due to threats.

The 19-year-old royal made the comments in Sint Maarten on the last day of her tour of the Caribbean with her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, where the royals showed off their moves during a festival in Aruba…

WATCH: Queen Maxima shows off her impressive dance moves

Loading the player...

According to NOS news, Princess Catharina-Amalia admitted that she misses having freedom, as she currently can only go out to attend her lectures. She said: "I miss the normal life, the life of a student. Walking the streets, being able to go to a store."

It marked the first time the future queen has spoken about the threats, which emerged last October.

NEWS: Prince William and Kate's glamorous date night after half-term revealed

She said she was pleased to have a little bit of freedom on her first official tour, adding: "I can assure you, I really enjoyed it and am very grateful."

Catharina-Amalia began studying for a BSc degree at the University of Amsterdam last September, but soon after, she was placed under heightened security and moved out of her student flat after a threat was identified.

Princess Catharina-Amalia on her first royal tour with her parents

Queen Maxima told Dutch news outlet, AD, at the time: "No student life for her, like other students have. I'm very proud of her and how she keeps it all going. It makes me a bit emotional. It's not nice to see your child live like that. She can go to university, but that's it."

The king and queen are also parents to Princess Alexia, 17, who attends UWC Atlantic College in Wales, and Princess Ariane, 15.

LISTEN: The lonely and shocking true story behind the birth of Lady Louise Windsor

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.