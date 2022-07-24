Charles Spencer reveals new conservation efforts at Princess Diana’s former home - and fans approve The Earl took to social media

Charles Spencer revealed on Saturday that he has revamped the grounds of Althorp House, his sister, Princess Diana's, former home.

MORE: Earl Charles Spencer shares chilling photo of Princess Diana's former home

The 58-year-old took to social media to share a stunning video of the new red poppies and vibrant purple flowers which were beginning to fill the surrounding area of the Althorp Estate. There were also hints of yellow petals and white daisies amongst the bright new flora.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer captures beautiful scenes at Althorp house

Captioning the clip, the author penned: "We’ve been putting some overdue thought and effort into improving the countryside round ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ - this is part of a block of flowers put in next to nearby Great Brington, at the direction of our Conservation Manager, so both the villagers and Nature can benefit."

SEE: Earl Charles Spencer captures rare magical moment at Althorp House

READ: Princess Diana's bedrooms revealed: everywhere she stayed from childhood

Fans on Twitter went wild for the update. One fan replied: "We saw when we came on Wednesday, it looks lovely. You have a beautiful home and brilliant staff, it's taken a couple years to get there but worth the wait! X."

We’ve been putting some overdue thought and effort into improving the countryside round ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ - this is part of a block of flowers put in next to nearby Great Brington, at the direction of our Conservation Manager, so both the villagers and Nature can benefit. pic.twitter.com/nhlNcjQHKF — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 23, 2022

Charles enjoys updating fans on social media

A second wrote: "Absolutely stunning. There is nothing more beautiful to me than a field or meadow filled with poppies."

A third added: "Nature at its best. Beautiful and natural." A fourth penned: "I love this. Fields of wild flowers is one of my most favourite things to see."

A fifth wrote: "Fantastic Charles. Keep up the good work."

The beautiful summer update comes just days after the doting father shared the news that the recent soaring temperatures caused a fire on the grounds of his estate.

One of our fields on fire today - the hottest day on record. All will be under control very soon. pic.twitter.com/y0koY1SuCB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 19, 2022

The grounds of Althorp were ablaze

"One of our fields on fire today - the hottest day on record. All will be under control very soon," the Earl penned, alongside a photo of wild flames and thick smoke in one of the surrounding fields.

Charles' wife Karen soon put fan's worries to rest as she wrote: "Fire department and Althorp team were amazing all under control now," on social media and shared a video of the fire brigade marching a hose pipe closer to tackle the outbreak.

Clearly fast action was the key to keeping the wildfire from spreading - and luckily it appears minimal damage was done.

The Grade I listed property comprises of 90 rooms including a saloon, which is a grand hallway and a picture gallery. One of the major highlights is the home's grand library, and as such it often features on the property's official Instagram account.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.