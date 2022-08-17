Charles Spencer supported by fans as he shares heartfelt tribute for special occasion Princess Diana's brother melted hearts

Charles Spencer took to Twitter this week to share a heartfelt tribute to a late family member for a very special reason.

Princess Diana's brother wrote: "My late grandmother, Cynthia Spencer, was born #otd in 1897.

"She married my grandfather in 1919, and died 50 years ago in 1972. Even though I was only 8 when she died, I remember her with love, gratitude, and respect. A happy 125th birthday to you, Grandmother…"

The Earl shared a sweet video alongside his message, which showed a series of family photographs and portraits.

Narrating the video, Charles said: "It's hard for me to believe that we've got to my grandmother's 125th birthday. I remember her so clearly even though she died when I was just eight.

"She was just a wonderfully warm, delightful woman. She came from a very privileged background, she was the daughter of an Irish duke, a young debutante, a young society lady, her name was being mooted as a possible bride to the future King Edward VIII but she wasn't really up for that I don't think."

Charles shared the heartfelt video to Twitter

The 58-year-old continued: "She married my grandfather in 1919, in the immediate aftermath of World War I.

"They settled into life here at Althorp, it was difficult times for the aristocracy but she never complained… She brought old-world aristocracy into the modern world.

"She knew how to behave with everyone, she had impeccable manners but she could also charm the birds out of the trees, she was just a wonderful presence… She became a stalwart of the local area, she was very community-minded…

Althorp has been in the Spencer family for 500 years

"Just a dream grandmother really, she loved people, people loved her. I'm very proud to have had her as my grandmother. "

The father-of-seven's followers loved the heartfelt video and responded with many sweet comments, including: "What a beautiful glimpse into her life, thank you for sharing x."

