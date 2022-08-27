Charles Spencer celebrates sweet family news after Prince Harry's moving tribute to Princess Diana. The Earl took to social media

Charles Spencer shared the sweetest update from the grounds of Althorp Estate on Friday as his dog Joey turned one.

The Earl took to Twitter to share a heartwarming snap of his little cocker spaniel pup donning an adorable blue neckerchief, as he sat and posed for his birthday photo, which happened to be on international dog day!

WATCH: Charles Spencer says Princess Diana's grave is 'an oasis of calm'

Captioning the post, Princess Diana's brother penned: "Joey sporting a celebratory bandana on his 1st birthday, today - which is coincidentally #internationaldogsday #animalsofalthorp."

The sweet picture was met with delight by fans who left comments for the one-year-old pooch. One fan wrote: "That can’t be a coincidence. Happy birthday Joey!"

Joey sporting a celebratory bandana on his 1st birthday, today - which is coincidentally #internationaldogsday #animalsofalthorp pic.twitter.com/CiThPg6T1P — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) August 26, 2022

Charles shared the update to social media

A second replied: "Joey is very handsome. Happy birthday to him." A third added: "Beautiful pup looking very smart on his birthday." A fourth said: "Look at him shine!"

The adorable update came after Prince Harry marked the upcoming anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana, with a moving tribute.

Speaking following his celebration at the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, Harry acknowledged how his charity was named after the Lesotho word for the forget-me-not flower, and said how his mother "most certainly will never be forgotten".

Joey and Charles live at Princess Diana's former home Althorp Estate

"I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it," he shared.

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."

Harry made reference to his late mother during the speech

He continued: "Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots. I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."

The moving speech was made by the Prince after he scoring five goals for the Sentebale team and his team won the event over the Royal Salute team and US Polo ASSN.

