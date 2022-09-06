Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reveals exciting project after summer holiday The royal couple have been holidaying in Spain

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appear to be back in the UK following their family summer holiday in Spain.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the property developer revealed he was working on a brand new project with his company Banda Property, a property development and interior design company.

"Back in London, back at work and full steam ahead on all @banda.property projects #bandadesignstudio #designforliving," he wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video.

The post comes shortly after Edoardo and Beatrice returned to the UK following a trip in Spain. Last month, HELLO! exclusively revealed that the couple enjoyed a budget-friendly family holiday after they were seen flying with commercial airline Wizz Air.

A source revealed to HELLO! that the Princess took the jet from Malaga airport to London Gatwick. The source explained: "I was so shocked to see Princess Beatrice flying Wizz Air. She was travelling with her family and had a child's car seat with her."

Edoardo shared this clip on Monday

Holiday-goers can pick up tickets for as little as £42.00 from the savvy travelling airline. The royal shares her 11-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo, as well as being step-mum to six-year-old, Wolfie, who may have been travelling with them.

Royal fans will know that some of Beatrice's favourite destinations include the likes of Ibiza, Italy and St. Barts where she has unwound from the comfort of a private yacht. In 2016, the 34-year-old boarded Roman Abramovich's £1.5billion super-yacht Eclipse in Ibiza alongside other A-list guests including the likes of Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King.

