Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is currently in Paris, but without his wife, although his trip to the French capital is purely for business.

Edoardo is the founder and chief executive of Banda Property, which is a property development and interior design company, and he's travelled to Paris alongside members of is team so that they could visit prospective sites as well as source materials for existing properties. The company's social media feeds invited fans to follow them around as they carried out the work.

They shared photos of them lovingly laying down new flooring in a property that could as easily have been a palace, as well as sourcing some grand oak furniture.

They also went on the hunt for an ornate fireplace, and we're so jealous of the opulent one that they found.

However, Edoardo, who is an Italian noble, did find some time to treat himself as he shared a majestic photo of the Eiffel Tower from his Parisian window, as well as a small trip to a café and bookstore.

Edoardo has joined his company in Paris

While the 38-year-old has been away, his wife has been with her sister, Princess Eugenie, attending a Jubilee event.

The royal pair made their way to Guildhall in London to attend the Lord Mayor's Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

Their Royal Highnesses looked as spectacular as ever; Princess Beatrice donned a deep green dress while Princess Eugenie wore a navy blue patterned dress which she matched with a navy blue jacket.

The pair were pictured receiving some hand-crafted honey drizzler gifts from the Master Turner and made by talented craftsman Colin Norgate.

We wish this fireplace would be in our house

Turners Livery Company, for whom Colin made the intricate drizzlers, posted a gorgeous photo of Beatrice and Eugenie receiving their presents.

On the Turner Instagram page, a photo of the Princesses was captioned: "The Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with honey drizzlers turned by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning @colinnorgate #guildhallevents #citylivery @soldierscharity #handmade."

