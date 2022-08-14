Princess Beatrice is down-to-earth royal as she flies Wizz Air on holiday The Princess is a savvy spender!

Princess Beatrice is no stranger to lavish holidays, but HELLO! can exclusively reveal she's also quite happy with a budget-friendly family trip to Spain.

Royal fans will know that some of the Princess' favourite destinations include the likes of Ibiza, Italy and St. Barts where she has unwound from the comfort of a private yacht. In 2016, the 34-year-old boarded Roman Abramovich's £1.5billion super-yacht Eclipse in Ibiza alongside other A-list guests including the likes of Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King. This year, however, the doting mother was spotted on a much humbler trip...

Spotted flying with budget airline Wizz Air on Saturday, a source revealed to HELLO! that the Princess took the jet from Malaga airport to London Gatwick airport.

The source explained: "I was so shocked to see Princess Beatrice flying Wizz Air. She was travelling with her family and had a child's car seat with her."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted flying Wizz air

Holiday-goers can pick up tickets for as little as £42.00 from the savvy travelling airline. Beatrice and her family may have been headed to a private villa in Marbella as that is how the Princess celebrated her 21st birthday in 2009 according to The Times.

The royal shares her ten-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo, as well as being step-mum to six-year-old, Wolfie who may have been travelling with them.

It is believed the family have headed to a private villa in Marbella

The Princess certainly enjoys a fabulous holiday, and earlier this year was spotted jetting off with her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie as they headed for an exciting skiing vacation to Verbier.

However, it wasn't only the ladies who were set for the slopes as their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank also made an appearance.

It was a special trip for the Yorks', as it was the first time, new additions baby Sienna and August, one, have joined them on a group family holiday.

Princess Beatrice has enjoyed ski holidays since she was a child

The upmarket Swiss resort was the antithesis of the mother-of-one's romantic honeymoon with husband Edoardo in 2020, as the then-newly weds opted for a low-key trip to the south of France to celebrate their nuptials.

The royal couple travelled by car to travel across the border and according to the Mail on Sunday, an onlooking tourist revealed their car was jam-packed with holiday essentials.

The report went on to say that Edoardo was behind the wheel and that the happy pair were very much like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.

