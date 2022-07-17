Why Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a special reason to celebrate today Celebrations are in order!

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a very special reason to celebrate on Sunday as the pair marked their second wedding anniversary.

The happy couple got married mid-pandemic on Friday 17 July 2020, in a stunning secret and socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The intimate celebration was very different to what they had originally planned for their May nuptials. The couple decided, with the permission of the Queen, to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their original ceremony in Italy.

In September 2021, just over one year after their nuptials, the pair welcomed their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in July.

The royal pair recently attended Wimbledon 2022

Announcing the news in a rare tweet from her personal account, Beatrice wrote: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

While the baby girl is Beatrice's first child, property developer Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

The pair first met through mutual friends

Last year, Edoardo marked the couple's first wedding anniversary with a gorgeous selfie alongside his wife on Instagram - and they looked more loved-up than ever.

Captioning the intimate snap, he wrote: "I can’t believe it has been one year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second," alongside a red love heart, bride and diamond ring emoji.

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to weigh in on their fabulous milestone. One follower commented: "Gorgeous Couple," with a heart-eyes emoji.



Last year Edoardo took to Instagram to mark their first anniversary

A second commented: "Your wife’s smile says everything about what great job you are doing at 'happy wife happy life' many more years of love and joy to you both good sir."

A third said: "Beautiful couple, so happy for you wishing you the best."

