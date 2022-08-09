Princess Eugenie shares unseen photo from private Platinum Jubilee lunch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a small insight into the behind-the-scenes action during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the royal marked her sister Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday by sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps - including one from what appeared to be during a private lunch at Trooping the Colour.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

Both Eugenie and Beatrice were seen cosying up to their cousin, Zara Tindall, who looked divine in a Beulah London flowy red maxi dress.

Eugenie, 32, was spotted wearing a gorgeous baby blue Pussy-bow pleated lace and chiffon midi dress by Self-Portrait with sheer sleeves – the same outfit was worn when she previously shared some pictures from the roof of St. James Palace as she and husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August took in the RAF flypast.

One of the unseen snaps Eugenie shared from the Platinum Jubilee

Sharing a sweet tribute to her grandmother the Queen just before Trooping the Colour began, Eugenie told royal fans: "Her Majesty the Queen is an incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone. She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter."

Meanwhile, another picture from the birthday tribute included one of the two royal sisters that was taken at the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign which was held at St Paul's Cathedral.

"Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," gushed Eugenie in the caption. Eugenie shares an incredibly close bond with her sister, Beatrice, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world."

