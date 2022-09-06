Prince Harry due to make emotional speech at WellChild awards – here's where to watch The awards will be live-streamed on Thursday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to make a special appearance on Thursday as they attend the WellChild Awards.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Germany after UK appearance - best photos

The touching awards commemorate the most inspirational children and young people who are battling serious or complex medical issues within the country. Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007 and always gives an emotional speech at the ceremony. This will be live-streamed on hellomagazine.com, as well as our social media channels, as HELLO! serves as the official media partner of the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at the 2021 WellChild Awards

HELLO! also serves as the official sponsor for WellChild's Doctor award.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan set to get another famous neighbour at Montecito home

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wholesome California beach diet for Archie and Lilibet

The event will begin at 5.15pm with a drinks and canapés reception. The awards ceremony with dinner will start at 6.15pm and is expected to finish by 9.45pm.

HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon served as one of the judges for the awards, for the third year running, alongside Gaby Roslin and Dr Ranj Singh.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex said he had been "deeply moved" by children's entries in a nationwide photographic competition sharing what life is like for families living with serious health needs.

Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007

The father-of-two said: "The children and families I've had the honour of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience.

"I wasn't only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibition - I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story."

SEE: Meghan Markle's dream bridal gown was nothing like both real-life weddings

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise royal fans with travel decision

He added: "Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!"

Prince Harry was a surprise guest at last year's WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens in June, where he swapped parenting notes with fellow dad, Ed Sheeran.

"Two is definitely a juggle," the Duke told the singer, following the birth of his and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, on 4 June.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.