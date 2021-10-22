Prince Harry 'deeply moved' by children's photographs after last UK visit The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007

The Duke of Sussex has been "deeply moved" by children's entries in a nationwide photographic competition sharing what life is like for families living with serious health needs.

Prince Harry, in his role as patron of WellChild, was Chair of Judges as winners were chosen in a photographic competition called Hopes and Dreams: My Life Through A Lens, for the children and young people the charity supports.

The father-of-two said: "The children and families I've had the honour of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience. I wasn't only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibition - I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story. Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!"

The winner of the competition is Ruby Smallman, 13, from Liverpool with her photo 'Hope in an Oak'. In second place is ten-year-old Noah McNeill from Huddersfield, third is 18-year-old Rhea from Croydon, who was born with cerebral palsy, and fourth is 11-year-old Benjamin Morrison from Portsmouth, who lives with severe ASD but is now seizure-free.

Ruby Smallman's winning entry

Finalists will have their photos displayed online, at WellChild Art Auction 2021 events and at the WellChild Awards 2022. The overall winner will also receive a Venture Photography photo shoot experience for their family.

The competition celebrates the opening of the WellChild Art Auction 2021, which is being supported by Christie's and raises money for the charity's work giving seriously ill children across the UK the best chance to thrive.

Prince Harry meeting Rhea and her family at the awards in June

As well as the Duke, fellow judges included world renowned photographer David Yarrow and TV presenters, Gaby Roslin and Ed Chamberlin.

Prince Harry, who has been the charity's patron since 2007, was the surprise guest at this year's WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens in June, where he swapped parenting notes with fellow dad, Ed Sheeran.

"Two is definitely a juggle," the Duke told the British singer, following the birth of his and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, on 4 June.

