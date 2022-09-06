Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive in Germany after UK appearance - best photos

Following their appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Germany on Tuesday for an Invictus Games event.

The couple met with officials and potential competitors to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games held in Dusseldorf.

Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, chief executive of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf, said those involved were "honoured" to welcome the couple for the event.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan will be protected by their own private security teams. In addition to this, German police will also be on hand to manage crowd control in the market square where the pair kicked off their visit at around 1pm.

Event organisers prepped the red carpet

After walking down the red carpet, the duo posed for a group photo alongside Alfred Marstaller, Lord Mayor of the State Capital Dusseldorf, Siemtje Möller and Markus Laubenthal.

Meghan and Harry posed outside the Town Hall

Meghan looked effortlessly chic in her summer get-up featuring a cream rib knit top and a pair of belted wide-leg trousers. Harry, meanwhile, opted for a dapper light grey suit and brown suede shoes.

The couple were all smiles

Delivering a speech at the Town Hall reception, Harry said he is "filled with such excitement" at the thought of the next Invictus Games having the backdrop of the River Rhine.

The dad-of-two looked radiant

He said: "I can't wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenalin of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes."

Harry and Meghan are in Germany to promote the 2023 Games

Harry added: "In our most vulnerable moments, encouragement is essential. So, I ask that we all do our part to provide space for these incredible servicemen and women to be honest, courageous and true to themselves."

The Town Hall was adorned with fresh red flowers

After speeches from Harry and the Mayor, the Sussexes signed a special guestbook known as the Golden Book. According to a city official, the Queen reportedly signed the book during a visit to Dusseldorf in the 1960s.

The leather-bound book is signed by all visiting dignitaries

The duo proceeded to meet with waiting crowds outside the Town Hall, shaking hands and chatting to eager attendees. Duchess Meghan beamed with joy as she posed for a selection of selfies.

The Sussexes engaged with the animated crowds

Their visit moreover includes an hour-long cruise aboard The MS Rhein Galaxie on which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel along the Rhine to Duisberg. Their final stop will be the Merkur-Spiel sports stadium where The Invictus Games will be held.

The couple are set to enjoy a scenic cruise

Prince Harry, 37, founded The Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events akin to the Paralympics.

Prince Harry launched The Invictus Games in 2014

The Dusseldorf games will take place in September 2023, with more than 500 competitors from 21 nations across ten sports.

Harry and Meghan's trip to Germany comes after the duo made their first public appearance in the UK since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations where they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Addressing a 2,000-strong crowd at The Bridgewater Hall on Monday evening, Meghan, 41, gave the keynote address during the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

Meghan delivered a poignant speech

The former Suits actress took to the stage to deliver a poignant speech touching on the power of young leaders around the globe.

She told delegates: "You are the future… you are the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now, in this very moment."

Touching on her "pinch me moment", Meghan spoke about the first time she was asked to be a counsellor for One Young World in 2014.

The couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020

"And there I was, the girl from Suits. I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep and long-standing respect and admiration for. And I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table.

"I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it."

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan will return to London for the annual WellChild awards where Harry, as patron, will deliver a speech.

Meghan and Harry use Frogmore Cottage as their UK base

During their time in the UK, it's thought that the couple are staying at their former marital home, Frogmore Cottage.

It's not known whether the duo have arranged to meet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who recently moved into Adelaide Cottage, also on the Queen's Windsor Estate.

