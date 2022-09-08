Who the Queen was with when she died - revealed Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September

The Queen has sadly passed away at the age of 96. She was surrounded by her closest family members at Balmoral.

MORE: The Queen's obituary: Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

After the monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday morning, her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne rushed to her bedside. Prince Edward and Prince Andrew arrived shortly afterwards with Prince William. Prince Harry is said to have arrived separately.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were attending their first day at their new school. Duchess Meghan also stayed in London but cancelled her engagement at the WellChild awards.

MORE: Prince William and Kate express sadness as the Queen passes away

It has long been a tradition of the British royal family to pass away at home surrounded by loved ones. Balmoral was particularly special to the Queen who once called the castle, “my dear paradise in the Highlands."

The Queen at Balmoral castle in September 1952

Her Majesty spent every August to October at her Aberdeenshire home, frequently inviting members of her family to join her. Balmoral has been in the British royal family since 1852 and is set amongst acres of beautiful countryside. The village of Crathie is six miles away and Inverness is just under two hours away.

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Balmoral in 1953

On Wednesday, the Queen broke tradition by appointing the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her Scottish home. By Thursday afternoon the Palace had released a statement that read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

MORE: The 15 Prime Ministers during the Queen's 70-year reign

Preparations are now underway for the Queen's funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and is likely to involve the entire royal family.

MORE: Prince Charles is now King of England - everything you need to know about the heir to the throne

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.