When will the Queen's cause of death be revealed? King Charles III has now succeeded the throne

The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II following the news that the monarch passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral on the afternoon of September 8.

The Queen was last seen in public on Tuesday as she welcomed the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral – and fans were encouraged to see her looking so happy.

But she had been beset by ill health over the past year, and on Wednesday was forced to cancel a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – just one day before her death. She was known to have been struggling with mobility issues in the last 12 months.

As of yet, there has been no word on the cause of death – and there is not likely to be an official announcement.

The Queen passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral

When it comes to personal matters – particularly pertaining to their health – the royal family understandably value their privacy.

When Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, no such announcement from the Palace was made. One month later, it emerged that his cause of death had simply been recorded as "old age" by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas.

Prince Philip's cause of death was recorded as 'old age'

The description suggested that there was no other identifiable illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks prior to his passing.

The Queen's death on Thursday afternoon was described as "peaceful" by the Palace. It is understood that her son, now-King Charles III, and her daughter, Princess Anne, were by her side when she passed away.

The Queen pictured on Tuesday - two days before her death

Charles will return to London on Friday. The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

