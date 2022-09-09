Will the Queen lie in state? Historic tradition when a monarch dies Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her coffin is set to lie in state in the Palace of Westminster to allow the public to pay their last respects.

READ: When will the Queen's cause of death be revealed?

The closed coffin is placed on view inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit to say goodbye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What can we expect from the Queen's state funeral?

Because the Queen died in Balmoral in Scotland, she could also lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which would allow the public to honour the monarch there, too.

READ: Prince Charles's new title confirmed following death of his mother, the Queen

MORE: Prince William and Kate express sadness as the Queen passes away

The Queen's coffin is likely to be draped in a royal flag, along with her personal standard, and will rest on a raised platform covered with a purple cloth, flanked by a military guard.

A crown and other artefacts are likely to be in place, too.

The Queen Mother was the last person to lie in state in 2002

Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers. While it would have been customary for Prince Philip to lie in state, The Duke of Edinburgh did not, in accordance with his wishes.

MORE: The Queen's obituary: Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

The last person to lie in state was the Queen Mother, who died in 2002. Her coronation crown sat atop her coffin, along with a hand-written message from the Queen, which said: "In loving memory, Lilibet."

Prince Charles visiting the Queen Mother as she lay in state

An estimated 200,000 people visited the Queen Mother when she was lying in state, with many hundreds of thousands more expected to visit The Queen.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.