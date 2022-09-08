Britain pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - best pictures Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history has died at the age of 96

From rainbows appearing over royal residences to the laying of flowers outside Buckingham Palace, the British nation has been paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 70 years, has died at the age of 96. Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle. Her loved ones, including Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II life in pictures

Following the news from Buckingham Palace, the wrought iron gates at the central London venue have been brightened by dozens of colourful bouquets laid by mourners.

Several left notes, including one reading: “We had you for longer than we deserved you."

MORE: The telling sign that the Queen's health was a worry for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Hundreds of people also streamed down the pavements winding through nearby Green Park on their way to pay tribute at the royal residence.

Scroll down for the emotional tributes being paid...

Black cabs paid tribute by lining the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace

A young girl places a bouquet of flowers at Holyroodhouse in Scotland

The big screens in Piccadilly Circus honoured the Queen

A rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace

Rainbows also appeared in Windsor

Royal fans were emotional outside the Palace

Crowds gathered as the skies darkened after the news

Fans were pictured outside Windsor Castle