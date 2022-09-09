King Charles returns to London following the Queen's death - Live Updates Several events are planned for the day after the Queen's death

As the world wakes up for the first day after the Queen's death, along with mourning, royal duties continue for the new King Charles III and the Queen Consort, who have a number of planned engagements for the days ahead.

Friday is classed as D+0, and a number of events are already scheduled for the royals, including the return of the King and Queen Consort to London from Balmoral.

The plans for today have long been planned in consultation with the Government, however, due to Her Majesty's death taking place in Scotland there is a slight shift to arrangements, with the Queen's coffin expected to temporarily lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the weekend before being transported to London.

Here is what is expected to happen on Friday in the wake of the Queen's death…

The King and Queen return to London:

Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but will return to London on Friday.

The King and Queen Consort will return to London

Audience with the PM:

Despite his grief, new sovereign Charles is expected to hold his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss as soon as practically possible.

King Charles will hold his first audience with PM Liz Truss

Gun salute:

A gun salute will take place at 1pm in honour of the Queen. There will be one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in Hyde Park and at other stations. Bells are also expected to toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, floodlighting at royal residences will be turned off, and the public will continue to gather and leave flowers as tributes from around the world pour in.

Tributes have already been left at Buckingham Palace

King Charles' televised address:

The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Over the weekend more meetings and events will take place, including the confirmation of the Queen's funeral plans and the schedule for the coming days, and the meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

