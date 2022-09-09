King Charles III: his statement, his new title, and what comes next Find out more about our new King

The nation is in mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, who died at her home in Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday 8 September. The crown has now been passed to her son, King Charles. Here’s everything we know about the future of his reign so far…

King Charles’ statement on the death of the Queen

King Charles’ released a statement paying tribute to his beloved mother, which read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held." At the time, Charles left the statement unsigned as a mark of respect for his mother, who reigned for 70 years.

King Charles has ascended to the throne following the death of the Queen

King Charles’ official title

Although Charles could have chosen a regent name like some of his ancestors before him, Prime Minister Liz Truss first confirmed that he would be known as King Charles III, which was later confirmed to be his new title by Clarence House.

Previous royals who changed their name upon ascension to the throne include Queen Victoria, who had been christened Alexandrina Victoria, Prince Albert, who became known as King Edward VII, and Prince Albert, Duke of York, who became King George VI following the abdication crisis in 1936.

He will be known as King Charles III

What comes next for King Charles III

The royal will be formally proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council on Saturday. While the King has automatically received the title following the death of his mother, the Accession Council takes place within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign, usually at St James’s Palace in London. In this case, the time has been extended as Her Majesty’s death was announced on Thursday evening.

Queen Consort Camilla will attend the council

200 Privy Council members will be summoned to the council and will take place before parliament meets. During the council, the chosen counsellors will initially meet without the King, and will include the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as Prince William. The Accession Proclamation will be read and signed by a platform party including Camilla, William, the Archbishop of York and the Prime Minister.

In part two, King Charles will join and hold his first Privy Council, where he will make a personal declaration about the death of his mother before taking an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

Following the council meeting, the first public proclamation of the new King will be read from the Friary Court balcony by the Garter King of Arms at St James’s Palace, which will be met with trumpeters and a gun salute.

