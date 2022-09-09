5 books celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on 8 September after 70 years of dedicated service. In the public eye since she was a child, the monarch had countless memorable style moments throughout her life and was truly a British icon.

From sitting front row at Fashion Week to stepping out in her colourful coordinating outfits, the Queen didn’t shy away from the fashion world and understood the power of her sartorial choices.

Her style is just one of many things to celebrate and several books have been curated to commemorate her fashion along with the stories behind it. Here are five of our favourites.

The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style, £12.99, Amazon

Released to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style details how a 25-year-old princess transformed into a monarch who was loved all over the world. Including many rare photographs, it was curated and written by Bethan Holt, the fashion news and features director at the Telegraph, who describes royal fashion as her ‘professional obsession’.

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, £12, Amazon

Also released in celebration of the Jubilee was Angela Kelly’s The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. Angela worked in the royal household for 28 years, initially as Her Majesty’s senior dresser and later becoming her personal advisor, curator, wardrobe and in-house designer. The Queen personally gave her blessing for the book to be published. It gives a rare insight into their relationship and her fashion choices.

The Queen's Wardrobe: The Story of Queen Elizabeth II and Her Clothes, £11.37, Amazon

This is a beautifully illustrated children's story of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, told through her clothes and jewellery. It’s packed with incredible facts about the monarch, touching on everything from gowns to wellies and wedding dress making to jumping out of a helicopter with James Bond.

Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe, £8.32, Amazon

Journalist Sali Hughes published a coffee table book on Queen Elizabeth II’s style in 2019. Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe focuses on the Queen's love of bright colours through the decades and includes fascinating context.

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years, £19.24, Amazon

Although not specifically about her style, The Queen: 70 Glorious Years is still a must-have for royal fashion fans. Through 70 photographs, it details her outfit choices over the years, from informal family photos to grand state occasions.

