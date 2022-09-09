6 books about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96, was the longest-ever reigning UK monarch - celebrating 70 years on the throne earlier this year. There have been countless books written about Her Majesty over the years, from biographies by royal experts to books with forewords written by the Queen herself, and illustrated children’s books to educate young people on the monarchy.

These are the books that give an insight into Her Majesty’s life as the longest-reigning UK monarch…

Books about Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II by Robert Hartman, £10, Amazon

Written by journalist Robert Hardman, who has been covering royal life for over 20 years, this biography gives an in-depth look into the Queen’s 70-year reign. Filled with unseen papers, interviews with world leaders, and insights from people who knew Her Majesty personally, the book has been described as: “Authoritative, scrupulously well researched, thoughtful and sensitive to the sweep of history."

Queen Elizabeth II: A Celebration of Her Life and Reign by Tim Ewart, £14.82, Amazon

Written by former ITV News Royal Editor, Tim Ewart, this book delves into the life of Queen Elizabeth, with over 100 images - many of which are from the Royal Archives.

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years by Royal Collection Trust, £17.99, Amazon

Published as an official souvenir in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, 70 Glorious Years is filled with informal photographs of the Queen throughout her early life, accompanied by quotes from speeches given by Her Majesty over the years.

Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch by Sally Bedell Smith, £20.15, Amazon

Author Sally Bedell Smith has written biographies on the Queen, Princess Diana, and Bill and Hilary Clinton. This book gives a close-up look into the life of Her Majesty, from childhood to the modern day.

Queen Elizabeth II: A Little Golden Book Biography by Jen Arena, £4.89, Amazon

Written to help educate children on Her Majesty’s reign, the biography goes through the Queen’s life from childhood to the present day, and is filled with illustrations. The book has been praised for being a great introduction for kids to the monarchy and to non-fiction reading.

The Servant Queen and the King She Serves by Marke Greene and Catherine Butcher, £24.98, Amazon

Opening with a rare foreword written by the Queen herself, this book uses Her Majesty’s own words along with illustrations to explore and celebrate her life and Christian faith.

