Gemma Strong
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make a sweet family appearance with mum Kate Middleton at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour
The nation is coming together in celebration of the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee.
MORE: The Queen supported by royal family as she celebrates Trooping the Colour birthday parade – best photos
But it was her young great-grandchildren that very nearly stole the show on Thursday at the first of the scheduled royal events, Trooping the Colour.
WATCH: Princess Charlotte has cheeky moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis took on starring roles at the parade, making their debut in the carriage procession, along with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.
READ: Kate Middleton has a Hollywood moment in elegant Trooping the Colour outfit
MORE: Kate Middleton's best Trooping The Colour outfits will take you back
Great cheers went up from the thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of the young royals, mum Kate and Camilla.
The Cambridge children took part in the carriage procession for the first time
The Cambridge children, dressed in a light blue, navy and white colour scheme, have taken part in the annual event before – just not in this capacity. In previous years they have only appeared with their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at crowds and watch the RAF flypast.
READ: The Queen to break with tradition at Trooping the Colour
MORE: The Queen poses for very regal Platinum Jubilee portrait
Prince George and his siblings waved to the crowds
Little George – who will one day be king – looked incredibly smart in a navy suit. Perhaps in awe of his surroundings, the eight-year-old shyly waved to the crowds as he gazed out of the carriage, with mum Kate offering some words of encouragement.
Princess Charlotte, seven, was dressed for the occasion in a pretty cornflower blue dress. She could be seen smiling and waving from inside the carriage and at one point even reached out to stop her younger brother - who was sat in the middle - from clapping as the procession made it's way to the Horse Guards Parade.
GET THE LOOK:
Flounce hem dress, £14.99 / $29.99, H&M
Sailor set with t-shirt and shorts, £14.99, Lindex
Boys blue suit, £49.99 / $69.99, H&M
RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince George just made us want a pair of crocs
Meanwhile, William and Kate's youngest child, little Prince Louis, four, looked sweet in a naval-style outfit and enthusiatically waved along with his siblings.
The children travelled with their mother and the Duchess of Cornwall
The young Cambridges and the Duchesses' carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
SHOP: HELLO!'s Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate in style
MORE: 15 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence processed in the final carriage.
Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne followed on horseback
On horseback at the rear in their uniforms were the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, resplendent in their military regalia – including their new Platinum Jubilee medals.
Following the parade, the Cambridges will appear all together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen and other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.