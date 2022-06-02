We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The nation is coming together in celebration of the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee.

But it was her young great-grandchildren that very nearly stole the show on Thursday at the first of the scheduled royal events, Trooping the Colour.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte has cheeky moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis took on starring roles at the parade, making their debut in the carriage procession, along with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Great cheers went up from the thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of the young royals, mum Kate and Camilla.

The Cambridge children took part in the carriage procession for the first time

The Cambridge children, dressed in a light blue, navy and white colour scheme, have taken part in the annual event before – just not in this capacity. In previous years they have only appeared with their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at crowds and watch the RAF flypast.

Prince George and his siblings waved to the crowds

Little George – who will one day be king – looked incredibly smart in a navy suit. Perhaps in awe of his surroundings, the eight-year-old shyly waved to the crowds as he gazed out of the carriage, with mum Kate offering some words of encouragement.

Princess Charlotte, seven, was dressed for the occasion in a pretty cornflower blue dress. She could be seen smiling and waving from inside the carriage and at one point even reached out to stop her younger brother - who was sat in the middle - from clapping as the procession made it's way to the Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, William and Kate's youngest child, little Prince Louis, four, looked sweet in a naval-style outfit and enthusiatically waved along with his siblings.

The children travelled with their mother and the Duchess of Cornwall

The young Cambridges and the Duchesses' carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence processed in the final carriage.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne followed on horseback

On horseback at the rear in their uniforms were the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, resplendent in their military regalia – including their new Platinum Jubilee medals.

Following the parade, the Cambridges will appear all together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen and other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

