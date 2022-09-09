5 times the Queen was an exquisite beauty icon Queen Elizabeth II was stunning

Queen Elizabeth II was one truly beautiful lady, both inside and out. We loved her beauty looks; she always boasted a flawless complexion, no matter what age she was. The mother-of-four also often sported lightly curled hair and red lipstick.

We've hunted down five times the monarch looked truly breathtaking. Which one is your favourite?

WATCH: The Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at 96

We have to start off with this iconic shot released on 15th April 1952 at Her Majesty's Coronation.

The Queen at her Coronation in 1952

Not only was she wearing the most beautiful, off-the-shoulder dress but her skin and makeup looked sublime, don't you think?

We adore this shot of the Queen back in 1974. She looks so happy and relaxed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. With her lightly defined brows and subtle rouged lips, it's a gorgeous look.

The Queen also looked super natural and beautiful

The Queen may have been 64 when this picture was taken, but she still looked so young!

The Queen wearing coral lipstick

She was snapped visiting the 5th Airborne Brigade Regiment, wearing a gorgeous, red-peach coat and hat, with a fabulous coordinating coral lipstick.

Aged 32, sporting subtle makeup and defined lips

The Queen looked sensational here in 1958, when she attended a polo match in Windsor when she was 32. She subtly defined her features with natural makeup - her smile says it all, doesn't it?

The Queen applying lipstick in 1985

This photograph is totally iconic. Taken in 1985, it shows Queen Elizabeth II putting on lipstick in the Royal Box at the Windsor Horse Show. Although it's never been made public exactly which colour the Queen prefered, she is known to like Elizabeth Arden's collection.

The Queen always sported curled hair

On to the Queen's hair. Bouffant, curled and always looking tip-top, it was tended to by hairdresser Ian Carmichael for over 19 years. The talented professional was awarded a Royal Warrant in 2012, and in 2017, was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order. He previously said about Her Majesty: "'Of all my clients, the Queen is by far my favourite, she has wonderful hair."

