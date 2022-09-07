The Queen: Royal fans spot unusual detail in new Balmoral photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans were delighted to see the Queen looking happy and in good health in new photos released this week.

MORE: What really happened inside the Queen's meeting with Liz Truss

The 96-year-old monarch opened the doors of her Balmoral residence on Tuesday as she welcomed Liz Truss as her new Prime Minister following Boris Johnson's exit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal residences: A look inside

And eagle-eyed fans were quick to hone in on the details of Drawing Room – a more homely space decorated with green sofas and floral furnishings.

READ: Royal footman reveals what the Queen is REALLY like behind closed doors

MORE: The Queen's new photos at Balmoral has royal fans saying the same thing

To the left of Her Majesty in the images is a circular wooden coffee table upon which is placed a large lamp. Also discreetly placed on the table is a small white box – which was soon identified by royal watchers.

Royal fans spotted a wireless doorbell in the Drawing Room

The item appears to be a portable, wireless doorbell that Her Majesty can take with her around her home to call for assistance.

READ: The Queen's 15 Prime Ministers: From Winston Churchill to new leader Liz Truss

MORE: Prince Charles to hold poignant meeting amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to UK

It's no surprise the Queen has something on hand should she need a member of staff; Balmoral Castle is a large property featuring some 52 bedrooms and a significant number of reception rooms, including the Drawing Room.

SHOP SIMILAR: Honeywell wireless doorbell, £29.50, Amazon

Also visible in the images, to the right of the roaring fireplace, is a striking portrait of another awe-inspiring monarch, Queen Victoria, and her faithful retainer, John Brown.

READ: Why the Queen has chosen to live at Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace

MORE: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

This week marked the first time the Queen has been seen in a number of weeks as she continues to enjoy her summer break.

The Queen appeared happy and in good health

Royal fans were, of course, thrilled to see the Queen looking happy and well. A huge number immediately took to social media to express their delight at the chance to see the royal at home. Some others did express concern about the significant bruising on her hands.

"It's great to see Her Majesty again, it's been too long!" one fan enthused, while a second added: "So much [love] for the Queen!" "God bless the Queen!" said a third.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.