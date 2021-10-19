Prince William and Kate Middleton host postponed reception to mark Princess Diana's statue The statue was unveiled back in July

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a postponed reception in Kensington Palace's sunken garden to mark the unveiling of a statue dedicated to the memory of Princess Diana.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled the statue, designed by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, back in July, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unveiling of the statue had a limited guest list, and a formal event had to be postponed.

William and Kate hosted the event on Tuesday, where they met to thank donors who had helped back the project.

It is believed that the guest list, which numbered around 100, included Diana's close friends, former staff and relatives.

However, absent from the event was the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.

It's unknown why the pair didn't fly back for the ceremony, but it is understood that Harry has privately been in touch with donors to thank them.

The brothers unveiled the statue in July

It's been a busy time for the Duke of Cambridge, who hosted his first Earthshot Prize event on Sunday.

The event, which will be hosted annually, is designed to find inspiring and innovative solutions to environmental challenges from around the world. This year, the environmentally-focused event had a special dress code, which asked attendees to "consider the environment when choosing their outfit".

At the event, William revealed that next year, the USA will host the awards ceremony, saying its leadership was "essential".

William spoke at the Earthshot Awards on Sunday

He added: "I hope everyone watching understands more about the urgent challenges facing our planet in this decisive decade.

"And I hope that our Earthshot winners have shown you that there is no place for despair.

"You should feel inspired to act and to demand that the solutions you've seen tonight get all the support they need."

