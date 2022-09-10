The Queen begins her final journey - how King Charles and family will accompany her on her final journey The Palace has released details about the next week

The late Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September following four days of her coffin lying in state for members of the public to pay their respects.

MORE: Queen's Death: Funeral & Bank Holiday date revealed

Since her death on September 8, Her Majesty’s oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers has been lying in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, “a place of quiet dignity” where staff from the estate have been able to say their goodbyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall clearly moved as she sees floral tributes at Balmoral

Tomorrow (Tues) her Gamekeepers will carry it to a hearse for the six-hour drive south to Edinburgh, where she will lie in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

MORE: King Charles' sweet gesture to sons Prince William and Prince Harry as he is proclaimed King

SEE: How King Charles will lead the country into the new era

On Monday 12 September, the King and Queen Consort, followed by members of the royal family, will walk behind her coffin in procession to St Giles Cathedral where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on top ahead of a service.

Later, it will begin its journey to London, making a 45-minute journey to Edinburgh Airport. Accompanied by Princess Anne, it will be flown back to RAF Northholt for 8pm and then transported to Buckingham Palace to lie in the Bow Room.

The King and Queen Consort and other royal family members will gather for prayers and a vigil will be kept overnight by chaplains appointed by the late Queen.

On Wednesday 14th September, adorned with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers, Her Majesty’s coffin, on a gun-carriage, will be followed on foot by the King and his family and close personal staff to Westminster Hall.

Minute guns will be fired and Big Ben will toll, punctuating the silent procession.

Inside, the coffin will be placed on a catafalque ahead of prayers led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Queen will then Lie in State for four full days, until 6.30am on the day of her State Funeral on Monday 19th.

Further details on the funeral itself and how members of the public can pay their respects will be confirmed next week.

Meanwhile the new King and Queen Consort will pay visits to Northern Ireland and Wales and is expected to speak publicly to the governments of each nation.

The Earl Marshal the Duke of Norfolk, who is overseeing all the arrangements, said: “We will carry out our duty in the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times; a monarch whom we were truly privileged to have had as the Head of State of our country and the Realms, and Head of the wider Commonwealth.

“While His Majesty The King was speaking about his family, I think it applies to us all when he said in his broadcast yesterday that: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt.” I think we can, in some way, repay that debt by carrying out her last wishes in delivering Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral.”