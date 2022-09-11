Prince Harry's romantic gesture to Meghan proves he's a 'true gentleman' This is so sweet!

The Duke of Sussex has been celebrated for being a "true gentleman" after his loving gesture to Meghan was revealed.

READ: Prince William’s heartfelt gift for Prince George after Queen’s death

'Fab four' Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were reunited once again – much to the delight of everyone - outside Windsor Castle.

The group put on a united front in memory of the Queen on Saturday but one touching moment in particular courted attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry's romantic gesture to Meghan proves he's a 'true gentleman'

Heart-warming scenes emerged on social media showing a thoughtful Harry opening the car door for Meghan.

Social media was awash with comments gushing over their romance and praising Harry for being a gentleman.

"Harry opening the door for Meghan," one wrote among the sea of comments on social media.

MORE: Kate’s sweet words about Prince William and Harry’s show of unity

LOVELY: The Queen's wreath has special connection to Prince Philip

"Awww he got the door for her. They are just so sweet together!" Another wrote.

The last said: "Prince Harry is such a gentleman."

Their reunion with Prince William and Kate comes after the sad news the Queen had died aged 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

The sweet moment Harry opened the door for Meghan

Originally the couple had been in the UK to attend a charity event which they had to pull out of.

Meghan and Harry have an incredible love story which will go down in royal history.

REVEALED: The Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral to Edinburgh

MORE: The Queen's wreath has special connection to Prince Philip

Away from the royal lifestyle, they are continuing to build their lives in the US.

They are focusing their efforts on raising their two young children Archie and Lilibet Diana.

'Fab four' Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were reunited once again

The couple stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2018, changing their lives and UK royal history forever.

Everyone has been mesmerised by their love story ever since they had a fairytale royal wedding in 2018, attended by stars from all walks of showbiz.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.