The Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral to Edinburgh - live updates The nation is in a period of mourning

The Queen's coffin will start its poignant journey to its final resting place today when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The late monarch's oak coffin is being taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral Castle. The cortege is making its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.

Members of the public have already begun to line the streets to pay their respects to the late monarch.

The six-hour journey by hearse will allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects. Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at Balmoral, where the Queen passed away peacefully, aged 96, on Thursday.

The cortege will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.

Members of the public line the streets in Ballater

About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city's Duthie Park.

Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey would give the public a chance to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".

The royals view floral tributes for the Queen at Balmoral

The Queen's coffin will rest in the Throne Room at her official Scottish residence until Monday afternoon. On Monday, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The new King and members of the royal family will take part in the procession and attend a Service in St Giles' Cathedral to receive the coffin.

Mourners will be able to view the Queen's coffin from 5pm on Monday, City of Edinburgh Council have confirmed.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh's High Street for 24 hours and members of the royal family, including the King, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

What happens next?

The Princess Royal will accompany the Queen's body back to London on Tuesday 13 September departing at 6pm.

After arriving at RAF Northolt at 6.55pm, the coffin will be driven to Buckingham Palace. Its arrival at 8pm will be witnessed by the King and Queen, with other members of the royal family.

On Wednesday 14 September, the King and Queen, and members of the royal family, will lead a procession behind the late Queen's coffin.

It will leave Buckingham Palace, carried on a gun carriage to the Palace of Westminster, at 2.22pm and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

After a short service the Queen's lying in state will begin, lasting for four days and ending on the morning of the state funeral.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at 11am, with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey.

