Grieving Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about Queen's home

The Duke of Sussex has made a heartbreaking admission outside Windsor Castle, tugging at the heartstrings of those around him.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Kate for a walk on Saturday, delighting onlookers that the 'fab four' were back together again.

It got emotional for Harry who was out offering condolences to others and he spoke openly about his own deep sadness.

WATCH: Flowers, cards and tears... Britons pay tribute to the Queen

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, the Duke told the crowd that Windsor Castle was "lonely" without his grandmother.

"It is a lonely place up there now without her," he told mourners outside Windsor Castle in a video obtained by The Sun.

In a touching moment, Harry spoke about how the Queen immediately touched the hearts of those around her.

He added: "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Many people had gathered outside Windsor Castle to greet the royals and offer them their deepest sympathies.

The 'fab four' put on a show of unity

All eyes were on the 'fab four' as it was the first time Prince Harry and Prince William were seen together since Prince Philip's funeral last year.

They were all dressed in black and spent time admiring the floral tributes left for Her Majesty.

Prince Harry had returned from Balmoral on Friday and on the way back to London he was seen comforting airport staff.

His brother Prince William made the journey later that day to be reunited with his wife Kate and their three children.

In a show of great unity, the Prince of Wales had extended the invitation for Meghan and Harry to join him and Kate in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan look deep in thought while out in Windsor

The royal family – and the rest of the world – is in mourning following the Queen’s death.

News of her passing has sent shockwaves around the world with everyone from politicians to celebrities revealing their grief.

