Prince William and Kate Middleton reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in surprise outing - all the photos The royals saw the tributes in Windsor

In the wake of the Queen's death on Thursday, Prince William and Kate - who are now known as Prince and Princess of Wales - made an appearance in Winsdor and they surprisingly reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the emotional outing.

Harry and Meghan joined the pair after the Prince of Wales personally extended an invitation to them.

They greeted royal fans as they congregated to mourn the loss of the 96-year-old monarch who died "peacefully" in Balmoral.

WATCH: Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unite at Windsor for emotional walkabout

Dressed in black, the royals looked sombre as they stopped to shake the hands of teary fans who were standing behind a barrier. They were surrounded by police protection as they made their way around the crowds.

The Prince of Wales invited his brother and Meghan to the walkabout

Both of the royal ladies opted for smart black dresses, while Princes William and Harry donned black suits.

The royals arrived together

Crowds broke into applause seeing the royals couples together with William, Kate and Meghan shaking hands with members of the public. The Princess of Wales approached a crying child who stopped when she grew nearer.

Touching tributes had been left for the Queen

At one point William was handed a minature Paddington Bear toy, after the late monarch captured the hearts of the public during a skit with the famous character during her Jubilee celebrations.

The Princess of Wales was touched by wellwishers' words and flowers

The royal pairs walked separately from one another, both speaking to people on opposite sides of the road.

Harry consoled his wife

William joked with members of the public but was also seen casting a more sombre tone as he spoke about his late grandmother with others.

They arrived and left in the same car, after spending 40 minutes with the public, where they were handed flowers, balloons and other gifts.

The couples left the event together

Their surprise outing comes after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96, surrounded by members of her immediate family. Deeply saddened by the news, Kate and William released a statement on their social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, the duo penned: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Before the walkabout, the royals read tributes to the Queen

Prince William and Kate's Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal now refers to the couple as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at Balmoral

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.

