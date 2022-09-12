Heartbreak for the Queen's only niece Lady Sarah Chatto: their close and unique relationship revealed The late monarch was particularly fond of Sarah

Queen Elizabeth II's only niece Lady Sarah Chatto is likely to be utterly heartbroken following her aunt's sad passing, with whom she had an extremely close relationship.

MORE: The Queen's sentimental wedding secret from Prince Philip to finally be revealed

Lady Sarah, 58, who is the daughter of the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, has not been seen since news of the monarch's death on Thursday 8 September. She is also yet to release a statement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's finest family moments

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said: "Sarah and Her Majesty the Queen had a very close and unique relationship. She will no doubt be grieving and processing this in private and we can expect to see her with the rest of the royal family in the coming days."

MORE: Princess Anne's heartbreaking last curtsy to the Queen – watch

READ: Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor's forever connection to the Queen revealed

Lady Sarah accompanied the Queen to church

Lady Sarah's eldest son, Sam Chatto, 26, took to his Instagram Stories on the day of the Queen's death and shared beautiful photographs taken of the late monarch, including one picture taken by his grandfather, Lord Snowdon.

The black and white photo showed the Queen smiling for the camera as she posed wearing a gown and crown in the photographer's studio.

This photo of The Queen by Lord Snowdon is one of my favourites. The composition captured HRH in a truly modern way.⁠ Who else but her former brother-in-law would've been able to take a picture. Showing behind the scenes, breaking down the pomp of traditional royal iconography. pic.twitter.com/akK1KNZXaD — Rankin (@rankinphoto) September 11, 2022

Lady Sarah tragically lost her mother, Princess Margaret, in February 2002 when she was just 38 years old.

The Queen was said to "adore" Sarah, and only allowed her niece to accompany her to her favourite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge, in Aberdeenshire. The pair were particularly close since the death of Princess Margaret, with whom the Queen shared an incredibly strong bond.

Lady Sarah Chatto at her mother's funeral

Indeed, when the Queen lost her beloved husband Prince Philip in April 2021, she spent quiet time grieving at her Scottish home of Balmoral, where close family came to visit her. Lady Sarah was one of those family members who stayed with her at this time.

Sarah was also one of the 30 people invited to Philip's funeral held during the pandemic, as well as her brother, David Armstrong-Jones.

Lady Sarah at the funeral of Prince Philip

A royal insider previously told The Mail of the late Queen and Sarah's close relationship: "The Queen adores Sarah and seeks out her company as often as possible. She is her absolute favourite younger Royal.

"They are hugely at ease in each other's company. Much giggling can be heard when they are together. They share a sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous."

It was known that the Queen deeply missed her sister Margaret, and we imagine Her Majesty and Sarah remembering her together.

The Queen and Lady Sarah embrace

Lady Sarah likes to pay tribute to her mother at royal events, by wearing Margaret's statement pearl earrings which feature several tiny diamonds and two large pearls. She inherited the special pieces following her mother's death and famously wore the jewels on her wedding day to Daniel Chatto in 1994.

Sarah is known for being hugely private. She gained popularity after her appearance in the BBC documentary Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute, in which she won over viewers with her down-to-earth nature and evident affection for the Queen.

However, she prefers to maintain a life out of the royal spotlight with her husband Daniel Chatto and their two sons, Samuel and Arthur.

The Queen, her son Charles and Sarah

Nonetheless, Sarah maintains a close relationship with the senior royals. The respect and affection Sarah had for the Queen was clear to see in the BBC documentary, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

Of all her cousins it is King Charles III who Sarah is said to remain closest to. Sarah was also a chief bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Princess Diana and is a godmother to their son Prince Harry. She was also selected to act as a godmother to Prince Edward's daughter Louise and the Duke of Gloucester's daughter Rose.

Lady Sarah with her aunt the Queen on the royal train

Sarah grew up in Kensington Palace with her older brother David and their parents, who divorced when she was just 13.

As a teenager, she attended Bedales boarding school in Hampshire, where she cultivated her passion and talent for art. Following her graduation, she worked as a wardrobe assistant on Heat and Dust, where she met her husband Daniel Chatto, who had a small role in the film.

The couple married in a low-key service at St Stephen's Walbrook church in July 1994, with Sarah wearing a Jasper Conran gown and the Snowdon Floral Tiara. They now live in Kensington.

Now, as Sarah grieves for her aunt, she is likely being supported by her husband, sons and brother David at this sad time.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.